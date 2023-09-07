4 soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed during clash: Massive cross border attack repulsed in Chitral

Four soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom while gallantly thwarting a heavily armed terrorists’ attack on two military posts along Pak-Afghan border in Chitral, whereas 12 terrorists were killed and several critically injured amid intense exchange of fire.

A large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area Kalash, district Chitral, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and were timely shared with the Interim Afghan government.

Owing to heightened threat environment, the Pakistan Army posts were already on high alert.

“The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties to the terrorists. During the fire exchange, twelve terrorists were sent to hell, while a large number has been critically injured,” the ISPR said.

Sanitisation of the area was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve. The brave people of Chitral also stand firmly with the security forces in not allowing the terrorists to ruin the peace of the area,” the ISPR said.

The interim Afghan government was expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, it added.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti saluted the valour of the soldiers involved in the operation. Former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyred soldiers and prayed for the country to be rid of the menace of terrorism. Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq said the attacks on the military posts were concerning. “The government should take effective measures to ensure the safety of life and property of the people,” he said on social media platform X and appreciated the sacrifice of the martyrs.