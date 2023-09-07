LHC gives police till Sept 13 to find Imran Riaz

Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday told a court hearing a plea to locate anchorperson Imran Riaz that police would deliver “good news” in the next few days, following which his request for more time to find the journalist was accepted. Imran Riaz’s whereabouts remain unknown since his arrest at the Sialkot airport on May 11 – two days after violent protests broke out across the country following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9. He was last known to be taken to Cantt police station after his arrest and later to the Sialkot prison. Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) of Riaz’s alleged abduction was registered with Sialkot Civil Lines police on May 16 on the complaint of the anchorperson’s father, Muhammad Riaz. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took up the plea Wednesday and was informed by the Punjab IG that “positive progress” had been made in the case. “We will give good news in the next 10 to 15 days,” he said, urging the court to give them more time to find Riaz. “You want more time?” asked Justice Bhatti. “Give us 10 more days, and we will deliver good news,” replied IG Anwar. At that, the judge remarked, “There should be some progress as well.” The court eventually granted police time till September 13 to find Riaz.