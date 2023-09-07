Ayesha Khurram — a decade of design excellence

In the world of fashion, Ayesha Khurram has made a name for herself over the past decade.

Her journey began with a simple dream – to introduce clothing that seamlessly blends comfort with elegance. In 2010, she took her first bold step by opening her flagship store in DHA Lahore, Pakistan.

Ayesha’s designs have transcended borders, finding their way into the wardrobes of international celebrities. Notably, a kurta from her collection was gifted to none other than Katy Perry, and Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor also became a proud owner of Ayesha Khurram’s creations. With a growing global presence, Ayesha aspires to open her flagship store in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in her career.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, Ayesha Khurram shares her insights into the trends of 2023. According to her, this year is all about embracing bold colors and comfortable yet chic clothing.

Reflecting on the state of the fashion industry in Pakistan, Ayesha notes that institutions like the Pakistan Fashion Design Council Lahore and Fashion Pakistan Karachi have long been organizing and hosting biannual events. However, she observes a shift in the perception of these events, with fashion weeks in Pakistan being seen as evening entertainment rather than a platform facilitating the business of fashion.

Ayesha Khurram believes that in this changing landscape, small and exclusive shows are actually the smartest way forward. This approach not only maintains the glamour and creativity of fashion but also ensures a more focused and productive environment for designers and businesses to thrive.

Looking ahead, Ayesha Khurram is working diligently on a budget-friendly, high-quality formal line, aiming to cater to the needs of Pakistani women. She recognizes that the industry has transformed due to the rapid growth of the online fashion market, offering convenience and time-saving benefits to consumers.

For Ayesha Khurram, fashion is more than just clothing; it’s a powerful form of self-expression that has allowed her to evolve and embrace her true self. From a shy child to a renowned fashion designer, Ayesha’s journey exemplifies the transformative potential of the fashion world.