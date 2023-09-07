44 employees dismissed for corruption in Metropolitan Corporation Lahore

As many as 44 employees of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore have been removed from their posts. This action was carried out under the directive of Amir Mir, the Minister for Information and Local Government, who cited corruption and incompetence as the primary reasons for their dismissal. The Secretary of Local Government promptly issued orders to enforce the removal of these employees from their respective positions.

Among the employees facing action, the list includes 13 gangmen, 6 clerks, and 17 Naib-Qasids. Additionally, 8 Baildars, helpers, and tracers were also among those who saw their employment terminated. Notably, these employees were all affiliated with the planning wing of the municipal corporation, and allegations pointed to their involvement in supporting corrupt practices related to illegal constructions.

Minister Local Government & Community Development Amir Mir did not stop at these dismissals; he issued a stern warning to other employees within the department suspected of engaging in corrupt activities. Speaking about the actions taken against the corrupt elements within the Local Government Department, Amir Mir expressed concerns about the department’s long-standing issues. Over time, individuals appointed to these positions had formed a corrupt network. Despite multiple complaints, no action or investigations were initiated.

The decision to initiate a cleanup operation within the Local Government Department was fueled by public complaints. Minister Amir Mir emphasized that the misconduct of the dismissed employees had severely tarnished the department’s reputation. He vowed that those who had defrauded the public would be held accountable while striving to transform all municipal institutions into corruption-free entities, irrespective of their limited powers.