Minister, Australian HC for forging stronger health ties

Australia’s High Commissioner called on Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan.The High Commissioner congratulated the Health Minister on assuming office. The High Commissioner expressed delight at the appointment of a globally renowned health expert by the Government of Pakistan as Health Minister. Australia values its relationship with Pakistan, said the High Commissioner.Both countries have friendly relations said Dr. Nadeem Jan. The Health Minister discussed his priorities in the health sector. He mentioned his commitment to improving healthcare in line with the Prime Minister’s vision. Quality of service in the health sector is central to his mission, said Dr. Nadeem Jan. He emphasized dedicating 200% of his abilities to complete the mission. The Global Health Security Summit is being held in Pakistan. Pakistan’s efforts and role in global health security are well known worldwide, said Dr. Nadeem Jan. Health experts and delegates from around the world are participating in this conference. Strengthening the country’s healthcare system to prevent infectious diseases is a priority, said Dr. Nadeem Jan. Countries will learn from each other’s experience regarding cross-border disease transmission. Dr. Nadeem Jan stated that he is working to strengthen the Border Health Service system as part of the Global Health Security Agenda.