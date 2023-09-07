US envoy, PepsiCo Pakistan CEO foster bilateral business ties

Sustainable Business Practices, Gender Equity, and Community Empowerment Highlighted at the U.S. Ambassador’s Engagement with PepsiCo Pakistan

Lahore, September 6, 2023: U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome accompanied by a delegation from the U.S. Consulate General Lahore held a high-level meeting with the leadership of PepsiCo Pakistan at the company’s Snacks manufacturing plant at Sundar Industrial Estate in Lahore. The engagement comprised of a detailed business overview and discussion on strengthening of U.S.-Pakistan bilateral business and trade ties, advancing sustainability through mutual best practices, and streamlining gender equity for economic inclusion and empowerment of women in Pakistan. Ambassador Blome was hosted by CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan, Furqan Ahmed Syed. They were joined by U.S. Consul General Lahore Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins, and other dignitaries and executives.

During the meeting, the executives discussed PepsiCo’s pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) sustainability agenda and the U.S. Government’s commitment to economic advancement, social inclusion, and support for climate resilience and disaster preparedness in Pakistan. Ambassador Blome underscored the joint U.S.-Pakistan focus on development areas such as regenerative agriculture and sustainable supply chain management. He also shared details of the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework during the visit. Within this framework, the United States is working with partners throughout Pakistan to support clean energy and sustainable water management, and the mandate of the initiative is closely aligned with PepsiCo’s achievements through pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). The company is focused on using clean energy in operations and the supply chain, as well as water replenishment, access to clean water for communities, and sustainable water use across the agricultural footprint.

Furqan Ahmed Syed emphasized the significance of the visit, stating, “Since 1967, PepsiCo has worked in, with, and for Pakistan. Our ethos has always been to strengthen the communities we work with and in. This is exemplified in our continuous efforts to engage the local workforce through diverse and meaningful employment and build capacity through economic empowerment opportunities. We are creating mutual value through business excellence, sustainability, and gender equity across Pakistan. PepsiCo’s collaboration with various initiatives of the Pakistan and U.S. governments showcases our commitment to mutual growth, sustainability, and a shared vision of progress.”

Mohammad Khosa, Senior Commercial and Corporate Affairs Director at PepsiCo Pakistan, gave a comprehensive business overview that showcased PepsiCo’s extensive efforts in sustainability, gender diversity, digitization, and data-driven work processes for supply chain excellence in Pakistan. The emphasis was on the immense potential for sustainable collaboration between American enterprises and Pakistani industries, contributing to the growth of both nations.

Syed M Abul Hassan Kazmi, Senior Director Supply Chain Foods at PepsiCo Pakistan noted that Ambassador Blome’s visit reflects the possibilities that lie within sustainable business partnerships between the two nations. Ambassador Blome was also introduced to frontline female workers during the visit. They form a progressive and efficient talent pipeline, ensuring PepsiCo’s food products are prepared to the highest quality standards for consumers.