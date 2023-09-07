Defence Day of Pakistan celebrated at NAVTTC-Center of Excellence

The Defence Day of Pakistan under the directions of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Mr. Madad Ali Sindhi was celebrated with zeal and zest by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission- Center of Excellence to pay tribute to the martyrs’ of 1965 war. Various Defence day activities were also organised at NAVTTC-CoE including the singing of the national songs, speeches, poetry, etc. 6 September marks a remarkable event in Pakistan’s history that showcased an enduring power of unity in diversity. Pakistanis on this day not only celebrate the valour of Pakistan’s armed forces but also honour the strength of unity in its diversity. The Defence day celebrates the resilience of a country that unites a nation to defend its sovereignty, integrity and protect its people. On the occasion, speakers highlighted that the country needs our commitment to defend our beloved Pakistan through education, skills, technology, scientific learning, good behavior, economic prosperity and self-sufficiency in every field of life.