Katrina’s fans believe actress undergoes plastic surgery

Fans couldn’t help but speculate if Katrina Kaif had a nose operation after she recently released a video of herself on the Kay Beauty Facebook page for her cosmetics line.

On Instagram, Katrina shared a reel about Kay’s new lip oil’s debut. The Ek Tha Tiger actress described the advantages of the new product while wearing a light-colored suit and having her hair arranged in loose curls.

Fans of Katrina have criticised the actress for promoting unrealistic beauty standards after noticing a tiny change in her appearance and assuming she has had a nose operation.

Her fans continued pointing out how they thought she was someone who looked like Katrina Kaif. “I thought she is dupe of Katrina until I realise its her only,” wrote a user. Another comment said, ” You are setting bad and unrealistic examples of beauty. Our next generation needs to go beyond this.”