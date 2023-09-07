I would have married five to six times: Hira Mani

A-list actor Hira Mani revealed that if she had not married her husband, Salman Saqib Sheikh, she would have ended up marrying multiple times.

During a recent outing on a private news channel, Hira Mani, who joined the showbiz industry years after tying the knot with actor Salman Sheikh aka Mani, was asked whether she would have still appeared in dramas if she had not married him.

To which, the ‘Bandish’ actor revealed that had she not tied the knot with Mani as per her choice, there would have been 5-6 marriages for her.

Describing herself as a ‘flirt’, Hira explained that she used to like different qualities in multiple men, and it was after meeting Mani, that she got her choice of a guy and decided to marry him. It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple, Hira Mani and Salman Saqib Sheikh got married in April 2008. The duo is parents to two sons, Muzammil, 13, and Ibrahim, 8.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit play ‘Yeh Na this Hamarai Qismat’ and Ramadan telefilm ‘Aik Anaar Do Bemaar’ with Muneeb Butt and Noor Hassan.