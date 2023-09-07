Hania draws attention with latest post

Actress and model Hania Aamir has made a name for herself in the showbiz industry with her superb on-screen performances and modelling stints. The ‘Mere Humsafar’ star is a social media darling with millions of devoted fans. Her breathtaking pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours captivate netizens.

Hania Aamir, like always, dropped jaws by sharing a breathtaking picture on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. The celebrity’s post received heartwarming responses, not only from Pakistan but also from India.

Her Indian fans requested her to work and meet them in the country, whereas several expressed their wishes to travel to Pakistan and interact with the celebrity. Hania Aamir’s pictures were an addition to the posts which went viral on social media. Recently, she became the talk of the town when she posted pictures of her in a traditional bridal suit. Moreover, the actress also shares visuals from her projects’ sets. The picture of her with ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ co-star Washma Fatima made rounds on social media as well.

On the acting front, Hania Aamir’s performances in serials and films speak volumes of her success. The celebrity can play diverse characters without breaking a sweat. She earned praise from audiences and critics with her performances in hit serials ‘Visaal,’ ‘Ishqiya,’ ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.’