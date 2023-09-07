Noble Intentions

Needless to say, any words that hint at the end of the seemingly never-ending dark tunnel would be music to people’s ears. Ergo, the caretaker prime minister’s enunciation regarding a hail-mary pass to the tune of $25 billion heading our way to spell the proverbial end of the bad days has evoked an expected sense of euphoria on the streets.

Everyone is ready to see the back of sky-touching utilities and unprecedented inflation numbers. In a similar manner, the army chief has taken on an extraordinary mission of restoring business confidence. With a high-stakes huddle here and a reassuring press release there, both civilian and military leadership seem to be trying their level best to provide at least a semblance of stability to a desperate nation. Notwithstanding the unrealistic targets, especially in light of an extremely brief constitutional mandate, the back-breaking woes of ordinary Pakistanis cannot be ignored.

We are in no position to close our eyes any longer and therefore, all quarters would have to roll up their sleeves and step into the economic ring. It goes to the great misfortune of the political parties that the credibility of Pakistan’s military establishment is a much-prized commodity in the eyes of the international community. Unless and until the civilian structures reform themselves into a determined reckoning force, they have no other option but to rely on the armed forces for their goodwill. However, words alone cannot bring about tangible change on the ground. Even if the Gulf pipedream holds credence and our all-weather friend is ready to revive the sweeter-than-honey, stronger-than-steel and higher-than-Himalayas relationship, foreign investment can only come if we have the fundamentals sorted.

The fast-deteriorating law and order situation on top of the militancy resurgence in a country with a sick economy and a democratic hiatus cannot be magically resolved no matter how promising the alliances may be. There’s no denying the noble intentions but sometimes, it is extremely crucial to add a dash of practicality and one solid cup of on-the-ground reforms to the mix. *