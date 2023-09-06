Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington not denying visas to Pak-Americans: Spokesperson

WASHINGTON: Referring to a question asked during Daily Press Briefing of the US Department of State, the Spokesperson of the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC, has stated that there was no truth to the rumours about the denial of visas to Pakistani-Americans or request for visas being “rejected”. “This is a misinformation and disinformation”, he said.

“Pakistani-Americans, and other Overseas Pakistanis, are most welcome to visit their motherland-Pakistan. The Embassy continues to provide every possible consular assistance, including visas, to them,” the spokesperson said.

“We encourage Pakistani-Americans to visit Pakistan either on their NICOP or get visas, if they so desire, from the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC or from our four Consulates General in New York, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles. Besides, visa requests are also processed online 24/7. Therefore, there should be no cause for concern,” he concluded.