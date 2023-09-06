PM Kakar hopes elections will take place in 3 to 4 months

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has stated that he is confident that general elections will be held in the country within the next three to four months.

When asked about his course of action if any future scenario demanded an extension in the caretaker setup, the interim PM said in an interview with a local TV channel that the country would enter the electoral process within three to four months.

“I think within a few months… few months can be translated into three, three-and-half or four…that needs to be seen…this will conclude and we will go to the electoral process,” he commented.

Asked again whether he expected the general elections to be held within four months, he replied, “I am not [just] hopeful [rather] I am certain”.

He stated that, given the limited time available, his government was considering prioritising certain policy issues in order to at least lay the groundwork for any future government to carry on the journey.

In response to a question, the prime minister stated that the president of Pakistan could continue in office until his successor was elected. In the event that he voluntarily resigns, the Senate chairman would fill the vacancy.

Concerning electricity bills, the prime minister stated that the government was working on short- and mid-term solutions, including plans to convert oil-based power plants to run on local coal.

Furthermore, the process for privatising one or two power distribution companies will be completed soon, which will help curb power theft through the introduction of new technology and attract investment.

He stated that, in addition to power distribution companies, the privatisation of some important state-owned enterprises was in the works.

Regarding the sugar price increase, Kakar stated that the government had directed the provinces to activate price control committees, and that hoarders would be prosecuted.

The caretaker PM stated that the previous government had empowered the caretaker setup through legislation, which required them to act differently than the normal interim setup.

He told the interviewer that the Special Investment Facilitation Council was formed as a forum to address the issues preventing investment projects from moving forward. He stated that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain had submitted proposals and that due diligence was underway, with formal agreements expected to be signed in November or December.

He stated that the level of commitment shown by civil and military leaders, as well as bureaucratic energy, would aid in attracting investment. Previously, the fear of NAB investigations created an environment of indecision.

In response to a question, the interim prime minister stated that the government and military had a very pleasant working environment.

He stated that, in addition to the army chief, he and the finance minister had a detailed meeting with industrialists in Karachi and planned to hold a similar meeting in Lahore.