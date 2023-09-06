Armed Forces pay rich tribute to martyrs, war veterans

CJCSC, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of Pakistan paid rich tribute to martyrs, their families and war veterans on 58th Defence and Martyrs’ Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. On 6th September 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith. “Indeed this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our generations. The day exudes the spirit of unity and sacrifice in the defence of our motherland,” the ISPR said in a statement.

“We owe our freedom and peace to unprecedented sacrifices of our martyrs and veterans. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to ensuring the defence of motherland against all internal and external threats. Hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces, backed with the support and resolve of the people of Pakistan, InshaAllah,” the statement added.