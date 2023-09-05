Balochistan posses unique opportunities to improve country’s economic prospects: Daroo Khan

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF)’s Balochistan Chairman Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai said that Pakistan’s economic progress and development have been primarily dependent on its agriculture sector and effective reform of the agriculture sector is urgently required.

As the country’s largest province by area, Balochistan holds unique opportunities to improve the country’s economic prospects, he expressed these views while talking to APP here on Tueseday..

PBF Balochistan Chairman, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai stated that tourism is central to the economy of southern Balochistan where clean, eye-catching beaches have not been explored fully. The province has a coastline 750 kilometers long. Fishing is a good source of income for the people who dwell in this part of the province. According to recent estimations, fishery resources have a value of over $1 billion, he maintained.

He said that then there are beautiful date gardens in the Makran division, i.e., Gwadar, Kech and Panjgur, the only modern date-processing plant in Pakistan is situated in Panjgur adding that several types of dates produced and processed here are exported to domestic and international markets.