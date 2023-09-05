China-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation moot held in Beijing

China-Pakistan Technology and Innovation Conference, aimed at developing science & technology bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan, was held in Beijing on Tuesday, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Addressing a sideline forum titled “China-Pakistan Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation- Shared Journey to a Digital Era” at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that China has become a global leader in science and technology and IT fields through strategic investments in AI, 5G, EVs, biotechnology, renewal energy, robotics, big data and e-commerce, adding that Pakistan would enhance technology cooperation.

“Pakistan itself is committed to its “Digital Pakistan” vision, tapping into its young and enterprising population. We are fostering startup culture and have established the Special Technology Zone Authority to attract tech companies to set up R&D centers and manufacturing units in Pakistan.

By offering lucrative tax incentives, we have seen a surge in our IT sector in recent years”, he added.

The ambassador further said that China and Pakistan had identified IT and science and technology cooperation blueprint under the CPEC framework. It was a conscious choice to organize this event on the sidelines of CIFTIS which has now become a world-renowned forum for services trade. As part of our broader economic partnership, we are focusing on fintech, IT, ecommerce and logistics. Pakistan’s largest logistics company NLC is participating in this conference today.

“We have also launched China-Pakistan Digital, Green, and Health Corridors to harness the potential of our two countries in these fields.

We are establishing linkages between our academic institutions, research organizations and IT companies for practical implementation of our vision and for going forward on a shared journey of digital era. In major milestone, we have recently set up China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences”, he added.

Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Councilor of Pakistan embassy Beijing briefed audience about current business opportunities between two countries.

” I invited all Chinese businessmen in IT sector to join us and enhance bilateral cooperation, and facilitate technology transfer to enable the development of Special Technology Zones across Pakistan”, he added.

Xiaodong Zhang, President, ZBRA China said we should jointly Write a New Chapter in China-Pakistan Science and Technology Cooperation.

He further said that Pakistan and China are committed to developing a community with shared knowledge and Chinese expertises would enhance cooperation in future.

Khan Muhammad, Science Counselor at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing said that today event we signed different MOUs to support science and technology development.

“Signing of Strategic Cooperation Agreement on establishing China Pakistan STI Center in China between ZBRA and China Construction Huaxia (Beijing) Industrial Operation Company and Strategic Cooperation Agreement between ZBRA Beijing Time-Honored Brands Association are signed to promote cooperation between China and Pakistan “, he added.

It is to be noted that the top Pakistani firms participating in CIFTIS, Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), NETSOL, ISBEI, National Bank of Pakistan, National Logistic Corporation (NLC), Fb Enterprises and other opened their booths to attract Chinese investors at CIFTIS, takes place in Beijing from September 2 to 6.