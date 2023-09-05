Iraq to consider recognizing AIOU degrees: envoy

Third Secretary of Iraq Embassy, Dr. Abdullah, on Tuesday met with the Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and discussed the recognition of its degrees in the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education, as well as potential collaborations between the AIOU and universities in Iraq.

Dr. Abdullah said the degrees from 31 universities in Pakistan were recognized in Iraq, and they were interested in recognizing the degrees from AIOU as well.

After observing the infrastructure, international student enrollment, and the use of both open distance learning and face-to-face learning modes at the AIOU, the secretary expressed hope that Iraqi students would also enroll in it.

Additionally, he assured that he would recommend the recognition of AIOU’s credentials and degrees to the Ministry of Education in Iraq.

The Directorate of International Collaboration and Exchange (ICE) at AIOU would send an official letter to the third secretary requesting the recognition of degrees and recommend and forward it to the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education Commission.

AIOU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said the university was focused on building relationships with international universities and it offered all possible facilities to international and overseas students.

Director of ICE Dr. Zahid Majeed explained to the third secretary that there were deep religious, historical, and cultural ties between Iraq and Pakistan. He hoped to strengthen these ties through educational linkages.

He said the AIOU was the only university in Pakistan that offered education from the school level to PhD and promoted education through distance learning, face-to-face, and online modes of learning.

As of June 2023, over 4.6 million students had graduated from the AIOU and after digitization, the university was teaching 100,000 students online every day.

Iranian ambassador calls on Health Minister: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed further enhancing collaboration in the health sector.

The two sides discussed in detail diverse areas of cooperation in the field of health between the two brotherly countries. The two sides also agreed on enhancing cooperation in health research and provision of technical assistance.

The Iranian ambassador said that there is a huge potential for further bolstering collaboration in the health sector between the two nations.

Federal Health Minister welcomed the Ambassador and affirmed commitment to further strengthening Pak-Iran cooperation in the health sector.

The Iranian ambassador extended felicitations to Dr. Nadeem Jan on assuming the office of Health Minister and prayed for his success.

Appointment of a world-renowned public health expert as Health Minister of Pakistan would bring tangible improvement in the Health sector, remarked the Iranian ambassador.

Dr Nadeem Jan said, “Pakistan and Iran share long-standing and time-tested close fraternal relations.” He expressed the desire for both countries to learn from each other’s experiences in providing better health facilities to the people and protecting them from diseases.