Bloom, IG Punjab agree to promote security matters between Punjab Police, USA

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom visited the Central Police Office and met Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar along with other police officers. American Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins, Economics Officer Douglas Johnston, Security Attaché Mike Diamond, and Security advisor Safdar Ali Rao also included the delegation.

During the meeting, it was agreed to further promote cooperation in bilateral security matters between the Punjab Police and the United States. The US Ambassador appreciated the sacrifices, role, and achievements of the Punjab Police in the struggle against terrorism and religious extremism. Punjab Police and American security agencies agreed upon to increase working relationships to combat terrorism and extremism while emphasis was placed on the need to improve the representation of young officers of the Punjab Police in the security training programs of the United States.

Spokesman Punjab Police said that this was the first visit of any American ambassador to the Central Police Office. During the meeting, security issues for American citizens across Punjab, including Lahore, and USID programs were also discussed. Talking to the US delegation, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the foolproof security of American citizens, investors, and experts coming to the province is a top priority, for which the officers of the Special Protection Unit are working day and night.

He said that Punjab Police is committed to gender equality and the empowerment of women. Punjab Police consists of 15% women police officers and personnel. IG Punjab thanked USID for providing advanced training to victim support women officers of police Tahaffuz Marakaz.

He also apprised the US Ambassador about the objectives and facilities of the Tahaffuz Marakaz and Messaq Centers and said that the Tahaffuz Marakaz are playing a significant role in providing assistance and protection to the transgenders, destitute children, and women suffering from social problems whereas Meesaq Centers are ensuring priority measures to protect the lives and property of minority citizens and the delivery of services across the province.

IG Punjab further said that more than 15 million people have benefited from the state-of-the-art online facilities of the police Tahaffuz Marakaz, IT reforms, and expanding the scope of Safe Cities to other districts for better delivery of services to the citizens. He said that the training quality of police training institutes will be increased with American cooperation, and the force will be equipped with modern equipment.

The upgrading of the Central Fingerprint Bureau of the Punjab Police with modern skills in artificial intelligence was also discussed. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, informed the American ambassador about the ongoing measures to eradicate drugs.

During the meeting, the American delegation and the IG Punjab also discussed the establishment of a satellite unit of forensic laboratories in the divisional police headquarters. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had American Ambassador Donald Bloom visit the Martyrs and Ghazi Walls at the Central Police Office. The US Ambassador was also shown historical artifacts related to the police at the CPO Museum.

The IG Punjab also briefed the US Ambassador about the working and monitoring systems of the Central Police Dashboard. At the end of the visit, IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, presented a commemorative shield to the US Ambassador.

DIG IT Ahsan Younss, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Logistics Athar Ismail, AIG Admin Amara Athar, SSP Nida Umar Chatha, SP Iqbal Town Aqeela Naqvi, and ASP Syeda Shaherbanu, along with more senior officers, were present on the occasion.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar organized a special ceremony at the Central Police Office in honor of the officers promoted to the rank of SP, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar pinned the badges of SP to 25 promoted DSPs. Families and children of the promoted SPs specially participated in the ceremony.

According to the details, the DSPs who were promoted included Ehsan Elahi, Safdar Ali, Muhammad Ashraf, Syed Mahmood ul Hassan, Akhtar Hussain Joya, Abdul Rahim, Ghulam Rasool Rana, Fazal Abbas, Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Javed Iqbal Khan, Shahzad Rafiq, Muhammad Haseeb Raja, Nasir Javed Rana, Zia-ul-Haq Rana, Saeedullah Khan, Nadeem Mujtaba, Malik Muhammad Naveed, Abid Hussain Zafar, Muhammad Saeed, Fateh Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed Bhutta and Ghulam Mehtada Hafiz.

IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, congratulated the promoted SPs and expressed good wishes for the future. IG Punjab said that the promotion to the next post is a reflection of the increase in professional responsibilities, which require more hard work.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police is the Amin force of more than 1600 martyrs and 1700 brave Ghazis. Police is not just a force; it is the name of the Holy Spirit and feeling. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the SPs should take the best performance from the subordinate force as good supervisors.

IG Punjab further said that the service and promotion structure of all units of Punjab Police have been improved; more than 14 thousand promotions have been completed, and the number will be taken up to 21 thousand. IG Punjab said that 72 percent of the investigating officers in Sargodha Region have been promoted, and the promotions will continue in all the units.