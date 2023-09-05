ANP leader Sher Wali Baghi shot dead in Bannu

Awami National Party (ANP) Local Leader Sher Wali Baghi was killed by unidentified armed men in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. According to police, the incident occurred on Dera Ismail Khan Road near Engineering University Bannu where unknown motorcyclists sprayed bullets at him. As a result of the firing, Sher Wali died on the spot.

The attackers managed to escape the scene.

The body of the deceased was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem. Sher Wali Baghi had been serving as the ANP organizer in Bannu District. The police registered a case and started investigation.