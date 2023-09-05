Overweight? No problem as Fiza Ali shares easy cure for it

Fitness is crucial in today’s society since people now understand that being obese can lead to a number of issues.

As a result, more and more people are attempting to lose weight and get rid of excess fat. People are constantly looking for advice on how to lose weight and get their ideal physique.

Actress and model Fiza Ali loves educating her audience by sharing her experiences and knowledge.

She has a wealth of knowledge in the areas of fitness and beauty, and she imparts to all of her admirers what she has discovered via her job. The ‘Mehndi’ actress has revealed a miraculous home cure that will quickly reduce belly fat. According to her strategy to look fit : Take water and add sliced lemon to it including the peel. Then add ginger, ajwain powder, cinnamon powder and turmeric powder. Take it out in a cup and squeeze a lemon and add honey to it. Drink it in the morning and you will start losing weight in 10 days.