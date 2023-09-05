Yasir Hussain defends ‘Hadsa’ makers amidst PEMRA ban

The Pakistani entertainment industry has recently found itself embroiled in a controversy surrounding the drama series ‘Hadsa’ and its subsequent ban by PEMRA. In the midst of this turmoil, actor Yasir Hussain has taken to his Instagram Stories to express his support for the show’s creators, Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat. In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Yasir expressed his solidarity with his longtime friends, stating, “Wajahat and Shazia are my very old friends. And I can say one thing with confidence: they do not work for ratings. These people have hearts; they would not cause the heart any pain.” Yasir further elaborated on the situation, emphasizing that in these challenging times, destroying someone’s hard work is not the right approach. He suggested that it would be more constructive to write a drama and have it approved by PEMRA rather than dealing with a ban after production. Yasir’s defence of the ‘Hadsa’ creators comes in the midst of a heated controversy surrounding the drama series. The show had garnered significant attention before being banned by PEMRA. It was accused of drawing inspiration from the 2020 motorway rape case, a claim denied by lead actor Hadiqa Kiani and the showrunners. However, when a journalist detailed how the survivor of the incident felt after watching the show, social media erupted in outrage. In response to public concerns, PEMRA conducted an evaluation of the drama serial.