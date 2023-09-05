Sri Lanka sets a 292-run target for Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka set Afghanistan a 292-run target in the Asia Cup 2023 Group B match on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sri Lanka finished on 291-8 in 50 overs.

Sri Lanka’s leading run-scorer was Kusal Mendis, who scored 92 runs in 84 balls with six fours and three sixes. He was unfortunate to be run-out at the bowler’s end, denying him a well-deserved hundred.

Sri Lanka got off to a solid start with Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne scoring 63 runs in 10.2 overs. However, both failed to kick on after getting a start and were dismissed for 41 and 32 runs, respectively.

Charith Asalanka scored 36 runs in 43 balls.

Dunith Wellalage (33 not out) and Maheesh Theekshana (28) added 64 runs in 63 balls for the eighth wicket to provide impetus at the backend of the innings.

Both teams have not made any changes to their playing XI for this crucial contest.

Sri Lanka have also almost qualified for the next round as they beat Bangladesh in their Asia Cup opener by five wickets and got off a great start.

But, the only way Sri Lanka can’t qualify for the next round is if Afghanistan beat them by a big margin. Afghanistan would need to chase down the target in 37.1 overs or less in order to qualify.

Bangladesh have already booked their spot in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2023 after their 89-run win over Afghanistan in Group B. They lost their opening match against Sri Lanka by five wickets.

Group B Qualification Scenarios:

Bangladesh — Qualified (official announcement awaits)

Afghanistan — Big margin victory against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka — A win or a low-margin defeat against Afghanistan

Lineups:

Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Matheesha Pathirana