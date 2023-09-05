Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in an Asia Cup 2023 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

Afghanistan must defeat co-hosts Sri Lanka to advance to the Asia Cup Super 4s stage.

Afghanistan was defeated by Bangladesh in the first match of the Asia Cup 2023. Bengali Tigers won by 89 runs.

In the tournament, both teams are in Group B, which is led by Sri Lanka, the defending champion.

The Asia Cup 2023 is currently underway, and it is being billed as a significant opportunity for teams ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Thousands of cricket fans will get a chance to catch a live glimpse at Qaddafi Stadium, but the majority of them will be watching the game on TV channels and live streaming apps.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has signed a deal with Ten Sports.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.