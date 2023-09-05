Cement despatches increases by 37% during August 2023

Cement despatches increased by 37.04% in Aug 2023. Total Cement despatches during Aug 2023 were 4.518 million tons against 3.297 million Tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches by the industry during the month of August 2023 were 3.793 million tons compared to 2.909 million tons in August 2022, showing an increase of 30.38%. Exports despatches also increased by a healthy 87.07% as the volumes grew from 387,440 tons in August 2022 to 724,777 tons in August 2023.

In August 2023, North based cement mills despatched 3.252 million tons cement showing an increase of 25.28% against 2.596 million tons despatches in August 2022. South based mills despatched 1.265 million tons cement during August 2023 that was 80.63% more compared to the despatches of 700,436 tons during August 2022.

North based cement mills despatched 3.088 million tons cement in domestic markets in August 2023 showing an increase of 23.32% against 2.504 million tons despatches in August 2022. South based mills despatched 704,582 tons cement in local markets during August 2023 that was 73.99% more compared to the despatches of 404,959 during August 2022.

Exports from North based mills increased by 78.54% as the quantities escalated from 91,963 tons in August 2022 to 164,195 tons in August 2023. Exports from South also increased by 89.72% to 560,582 tons in August 2023 from 295,477 tons during the same month last year.

During the first two months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 7.747 million tons that is 45.17% higher than 5.337 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches during this period were 6.573 million tons against 4.796 million tons during same period last year showing an increase of 37.05%. Export despatches also witnessed increase by 117.13% as the volumes rose to 1.175 million tons during the first two months of current fiscal year compared to 540,957 tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based Mills despatched 5.440 million tons cement domestically during the first two months of current fiscal year showing an increase of 32% than cement despatches of 4.121 million tons during July-August 2022. Exports from North increased by 76.32% percent to 286,009 tons during July-August 2023 compared with 162,210 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills increased by 33.68% to 5.726 million tons during first two months of current financial year from 4.284 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July-August 2023 were 1.132 million tons showing increase of 67.91% over 674,436 tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South also increased by 134.61% to 888,559 tons during July-August 2023 compared with 378,747 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills increased by 91.89% to 2.021 million tons during first two months of current financial year from 1.053 million tons during same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of APCMA mentioned that once again our currency is facing rapid deprecation against the dollar. The petroleum prices have touched historical high levels and electricity tariff is also rising. Due to these factors, the cost of production as well as goods transportation is increasing day by day that will eventually affect the price to end consumers. He strongly emphasized that government should give due consideration to these matters to bring the industry out of this serious situation.