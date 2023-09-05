Gold rates decline by Rs.700 to Rs.239,100 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.700 on Monday and was sold at Rs. 239,100 as compared to its sale at Rs. 239,800 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.600 to Rs.204, 990 from Rs.205,590 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs. 187,907 from Rs.188,457, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at RS 2,900 and Rs 2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,940 from $1,945, the Association reported.