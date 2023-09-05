Three Navy personnel martyred in Gwadar chopper crash

Two officers and a solider of the Pakistan Navy were martyred after a helicopter crashed during training in Balochistan’s Gwadar due to a technical issue, a navy spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

The spokesperson said an inquiry into the crash has been launched.

“As a result of the crash, two officers and one sailor of the Pakistan Navy embraced martyrdom,” the spokesperson said adding that the Pakistan Navy has initiated an investigation into the incident. As soon as the reports of the unfortunate incident started circulating, condolences from the government leaders and politicians started pouring in.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq expressed deep grief on the loss of precious lives and prayed for the patience of the martyrs’ families. In his message, President Arif Alvi said that he equally shares the grief of the martyrs’ families in this difficult hour.

Moreover, he also prayed for the martyrs and paid tribute to their services for the country.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also offered his condolences and prayed for the high ranks of the martyred navy officers and personnel. “We salute those who got martyred during the fulfilment of duties,” Bugti said. Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the deadly crash and solidarity with the martyred families. “Martyrs are making great sacrifices for the country and people,” Shehbaz said while paying his tribute. He also prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs and the patience of the bereaved.