Nepra moved for over Rs10 per unit hike in K-Electric tariff

The Energy Ministry Monday reached out to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for an increase of Rs10.32 in three quarterly tariff adjustments (QTAs) for K-Electric consumers, a private news channel reported. The request by the ministry has been made under sections 7 and 31 of the Nepra Act, 1997 read with rule 17 of Nepra Tariff (Standards and Procedure) Rules, 1998.

In its request to the power regulator, the ministry has sought the application of periodic adjustments for the second quarter of FY 2022-23 for XWDISCOs of Rs.0.4689 per kilowatt hour (kWh), on KE consumers in order to maintain uniform tariffs across the country.

If the ministry’s request is approved, KE consumers will be charged Rs10.32 per unit, which will be recovered in three different quarterly adjustments for 2022-2023.

The request for an increase of Re0.47 per unit will be applied in quarterly adjustment for October to December 2022, while the request for recovery of Rs4.45 per unit will come under quarterly adjustment for July to September 2022.

The quarterly adjustment for April to June 2023 is requested to be increased by Rs5.40 per unit.