Gender reveal stunt plane crashes claiming pilot’s life

The pilot of an aircraft that crashed fatally after attempting a stunt at a gender reveal party in Mexico perished in the event, and a video of it all has gone viral online. A Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee plane is seen nosediving during a stunt at a gender reveal party before meeting a terrible end in the Mexican city of San Pedro in the viral video uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the seconds before the stunt plane crashed in front of oblivious spectators, the footage also shows an expectant couple happily smiling and holding hands in front of a sign that read, “Oh baby,” along with their family and friends. The limp plane flew over a parking lot after releasing pink powder that revealed the gender of the couple’s unborn child and then crashed into the ground.

Despite the fact that the cause of the crash is still unknown, the footage reveals that the plane’s left wing had broken off and failed. According to NDTV, the 32-year-old pilot, identified as Luis Angel N, was later discovered lying among the plane’s debris before being taken to a hospital where he was later declared dead. The viral video garnered many comments from netizens. One person wrote, “The way the camera panned back to the couple with not the slightest care in the world for the pilot is sad.”