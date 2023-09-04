OPF establishes OWFDs at all international airports of country

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has established One Window Facilitation Desks (OWFDs) at all International Airports of the country to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis on their arrival from various countries.

An official source told APP here on Monday, that OWFDs are located at each terminal (International arrival/departure) for the assistance of Overseas Pakistani passengers round the clock.

To a question, he said that courteous and trained officials were deputed at OWFDs to ensure the provision of high-quality facilitation and assistance to overseas Pakistanis.

The existing infrastructure at OWFDs has been upgraded by the previous regime to address the problems of expatriates.

Besides additional facilities, the service delivery at facilitation counters at various airports has also been improved with added staff/services.