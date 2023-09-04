Balochistan govt to hold ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan, ‘ award ceremony today

The Balochistan government is all set to hold ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan, Chief Minister Balochistan’ award ceremony tomorrow to pay rich tribute to the exceptional heroes of Balochistan who have performed outstandingly services in their respective fields. The provincial government would organized the event in collaboration with Department of Culture, Balochistan Youth Empowerment Society and Balochistan TV. In the ceremony, awards would be granted to individuals and organizations who have rendered outstanding services to the province in various fields including education, health, sports, arts and culture, social services, business, law and order. Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the Shaan-e-Pakistan, Chief Minister Balochistan Awards is a way to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our shining stars on their extraordinary and selfless efforts for changing the landscape of Balochistan. The Shaan-e-Pakistan, Cheif Minister Balochistan Award is a proud moment for the province and it is also a testament of the capabilities of our people. The caretaker provincial minister for Information said “he has always encourage everyone and also requested to the people of Balochistan to appreciate the event and celebrate the achievements of their extraordinary heroes. Caretaker minister for sports and youth affairs, Jamal Khan Raisani also welcomed the organization of the award ceremony and termed it as an important step towards encouraging the talented youth.