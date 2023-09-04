Ostapenko dumps defending champion Swiatek out of US Open

NEW YORK: Defending champion Iga Swiatek exited the U.S. Open in the fourth round on Sunday and saw her reign as world number one come to an end after she unravelled 3-6 6-3 6-1 against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Polish four-times Grand Slam winner had not dropped a set before Sunday’s match but was unable to hold off the confident 20th seed’s charge. She will see Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka replace her as world number one when the standings are updated after the tournament, after holding her place at the top since April 2022. “When you lose it, there are some sad emotions,” said Swiatek. “This season was really tough and intense. It’s not easy to cope with all of this stuff.” Ostapenko fired off a crisp forehand winner to break her opponent’s serve on match point, pumping her fist as she extended her career head-to-head record against Swiatek to 4-0. The 2017 Roland Garros champion next faces American sixth seed Coco Gauff, who beat wildcard Caroline Wozniacki in three sets earlier in the day.