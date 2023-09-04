BCCI delegation arrives in Lahore

LAHORE: A four-member Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) delegation arrived in Pakistan via Wagah Border for a two-day visit here on Monday. Leading this delegation is BCCI president Roger Binny, with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also playing a prominent role during this significant visit to Pakistan. The primary objective of this BCCI delegation’s visit is to engage in discussions of mutual interest with officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). They also plan to witness the Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Furthermore, the delegation is also likely to attend Pakistan’s Super Four match on Wednesday. As a gesture of diplomatic goodwill and collaboration, the delegation will participate in an official dinner hosted at the Governor’s House.

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf on Monday expressed optimism about the future of cricketing relations between Pakistan and India and extended a warm welcome to the delegation. It is the first visit of any BCCI delegation to Pakistan since November 2008. “Our visit is related to cricket and Pakistan fans should enjoy the Asia Cup as impressive matches are being organised in the tournament,” Shukla told journalists in Lahore, who was flanked by the PCB chief and Binny. In a brief interaction with the media after a meeting with PCB chief Ashraf, Shukla noted that the BCCI secretary was the chairperson of the Asian Cricket Council hence “it was incumbent upon us to make it here because Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup.”

He said the BCCI delegation also visited Sri Lanka’s Kandy last week. Speaking on the occasion, Binny said he had last visited Pakistan in 2005. “We are here to watch matches including the one of Afghanistan scheduled tomorrow as well as other matches of the tournament in the future,” he said in response to a query. The PCB chief termed the arrival of the BCCI delegation “a great moment”. Ashraf said he was thankful to the Indian delegation for accepting the PCB’s invitation and making it to Pakistan.