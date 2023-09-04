‘Jawan’ — Shahrukh Khan reveals award-winning film director’s review

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan revealed that a National award-winning Indian filmmaker has watched his film ‘Jawan’ and loved it. On Sunday, the megastar hosted yet another #AskSRK session on the micro-blogging site now termed X, probably the final one before his hotly-anticipated film ‘Jawan’ hit theatres, to talk about the film.

In response to a question from a tweep, asking about the reaction of his ‘Dunki’ director Rajkumar Hirani to the trailer of the action thriller, SRK divulged, “Raju sir loved it!! First one to send me a message and I have shown him parts of the film too and he really likes it. He has been very supportive.”

Moreover, he described the film as ‘a mix of mass and international class’ in terms of action with some amazing background music.

When a fan asked him to share some spoilers, Khan kept his wit in place and asked him not to miss the beginning.

As for the pan-Indian debut of Shahrukh Khan with South filmmaking genius Atlee Kumar, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, ‘Jawan’ also features cameo appearances from Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

Bankrolled by Khan and his wife Gauri’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-thriller will be released theatrically on September 7, in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.