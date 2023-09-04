Momina Iqbal slays ethnic glam look in new pictures

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal stole the show with her ethnic glam look in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, Momina Iqbal treated her millions of followers with some stunning pictures, probably from the set of her drama serial. “Privacy is power. What people don’t know they can’t ruin,” she advised in the caption of the five-photo gallery.

The ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ diva is seen in a multi-coloured, embellished ethnic fit by ace designer Sania Maskatiya. She styled the attire with heavy pearl-adorned jhumkas and glam face makeup.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Momina Iqbal is currently winning acclaim for her performance as Falak in ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ – the tale of jealousy and envy co-starring Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed. The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali.

Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.