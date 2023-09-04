BRI climate report released to enhance mutual understanding

As the number of extreme weather and climate events continues to rise around the world, the importance of international cooperation is even greater, said Prof. Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of World Meteorological Organization (WMO), while addressing the Second International Summit on Meteorology and Economy.

The summit, one of the ten Summit Forums of the ongoing 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), kicked off in Beijing on September 2, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

On the occasion, a report titled “Climate Status under Belt and Road Initiative” was unveiled by National Climate Center, providing guidance to enhance mutual understanding among “Belt and Road” countries and help Chinese enterprises go global.

“Climate change knows no national borders. As extreme weather events becoming the new norm, how to deal with it and promote world economic recovery has become a common task facing the international community,” pinpointed Qu Ya, secretary-general of China Meteorological Service Association.

She added that the release of the report is of great significance to propel the green development of the “Belt and Road” countries and help the world inch towards a green and low-carbon future.

The report is aimed at providing the necessary basic information for all countries and regions in the region to solve many problems such as economic development, improving people’s livelihood and eliminating poverty while improving their ability to cope with climate change, as per the organizer.