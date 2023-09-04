Sectarian Situation

Not long ago, impressive sights of Sunni volunteers escorting Shia mourning processions were a routine matter in the picturesque valley of Gilgit-Baltistan. Serving as a beacon of hope for those who remained horrified by the 1988 sectarian-driven massacre, the might and grandeur of the fluttering green-and-white Pakistani flag received a significant hit when panic and unrest spread throughout the region last week. A series of controversies courted by two clerics from different schools of thought culminated in the imposition of section 144, the issuance of travel advisories by foreign embassies and swirling reports about the deployment of armed forces. The government and its spokespersons, however, insist on business being usual as they share visuals of calm roads, operational trade centres and open educational institutes. It goes without saying that peace and normalcy remain the end goals for each and every Pakistani. Only those driven by their scandalous agendas would like to see their streets tainted with the blood of their own brethren. Yet, we can similarly not close our eyes to the fact that there has always been a pattern associated with sectarian violence in Pakistan.

Apostatising the other through heated rhetoric from the pulpit only for the followers to charge towards the attacked minority groups. The demand for equality and freedom to practice religion has been getting louder but neither the state nor the society is willing to listen. That the government is keeping a close watch on all elements of mischief is a heartening development but the affairs have long crossed the reactionary threshold. Immediate attention needs to be given to the mainstreaming of extremism and its deleterious impacts on everything any functioning society holds dear. For now, law enforcement agencies are busy cracking down against whosoever used social media to propagate controversial messaging but arrests and detentions can only go so far. Unless and until religious elders are forced to promote peace and plurality in their messaging, we will continue to complacently perch upon the can of kerosene that requires a single spark to start a devastating fire. *