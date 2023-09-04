Zimbabwe’s champion allrounder Heath Streak dies at 49

HARARE: Heath Streak, the former Zimbabwe captain and arguably their greatest allrounder, died at the age of 49 on Sunday morning. He had advanced colon and liver cancer and had been receiving specialist treatment at a Johannesburg hospital, South Africa, travelling from his home in Bulawayo on a bi-weekly basis since May. He is survived by his wife, Nadine, and four children. “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones,” Nadine wrote on social media.

Streak was a major figure in the Zimbabwe team of the 1990s, when they enjoyed their most successful run in international cricket. He represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests, making him their second-most capped Test player, and 189 ODIs between 1993 and 2005. He was their leading bowler, with 216 Test wickets and 239 ODI wickets — also the only Zimbabwe bowler to take more than 100 Test wickets and over 200 ODI wickets. He was also their seventh-highest Test run-scorer, with 1990 runs, and one of 16 Zimbabwe batters to score more than 2000 ODI runs, finishing with 2943.

After making his debut, Streak played in all eight Tests that Zimbabwe won over the course of his career. He was a mainstay of the ODI side and played in three World Cups — in 1996, 1999 and 2003. Streak became Zimbabwe captain in 2000, but it proved a tumultuous tenure. In 2001, he resigned for the first time, officially citing the impact of leadership on his performance. Behind the scenes, politics was rife in the country, and Streak was in the crosshairs.

Streak went on to play for Warwickshire and had a short-lived stint as captain before leaving the club in 2007. He then signed up with Ahmedabad Rockets in the short-lived Indian Cricket League. From there, he returned to Zimbabwe and moved into coaching. He also found gigs as a bowling coach around the world and had stints with Bangladesh (2014-2016) and Gujarat Lions (in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the IPL) and then returned home to take over as Zimbabwe’s head coach in October 2016, tasked with ensuring the team qualified for the 2019 World Cup. In 2021, he was banned for eight years after being charged with — and admitting to — five breaches of the ICC’s anti-corruption code, including accepting payment in bitcoins from a potential corruptor.