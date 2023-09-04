Allen hits 83 as New Zealand win third England T20 by 74 runs

EDGBASTON: England were outplayed by a resurgent New Zealand who won the third T20 international by 74 runs at Edgbaston on Sunday. After opener Finn Allen struck 83 in New Zealand’s 202-5, the tourists tied down England’s vaunted top order as the hosts chased an unassailable 3-0 series lead. Jonny Bairstow was caught for 12 from 16 balls, Dawid Malan struggled for 11 balls for only two, while the in-form Harry Brook holed out for eight. Jos Buttler gave England fans hope with 40 from 21 balls but his dismissal, caught and bowled off Mitchell Santner, effectively ended his side’s hopes. They were bowled out for 128 in the 19th over with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi taking 3-33 and seamer Kyle Jamieson an excellent 3-23 on his return from a back injury.

Earlier, Allen hit six sixes and four fours in a stunning knock, while New Zealand’s innings was given further impetuous by Glenn Phillips’ 69 from 34 balls. The result means the four-match series heads to the finale on Tuesday at Trent Bridge with the outcome to be decided. England eased to victory in the first two matches of this series — a contest that is part of the white-ball build-up to the 50-over World Cup next month. Here, New Zealand were far improved and the match was one-sided from the point Allen got into his stride.

In contrast, England’s batters, aside from Buttler — who hit three sixes and three fours — could not get going. Malan’s turgid knock, which ended when the left-hander mistimed a Tim Southee slower ball to deep cover, will only give further ammunition to those who question his place in the World Cup squad. That said, Brook, surprisingly left out of that party, missed another chance to press his case when he picked out mid-on. Liam Livingstone is another short of runs and he pulled Matt Henry straight to deep mid-wicket for two from six balls. Will Jacks also failed to press his case at the top of the order — he hit two fours before also being caught deep on the off side — but Malan, Brook and Livingstone have the most to play for in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 202 for 5 (Fin Allen 83, Glen Phillips 69) beat England 128 (Jos Buttler 40, Kyle Jamieson 3-23, Ish Sodhi 3-23) by 74 runs.