Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy

MONZA: Runaway Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen celebrated a record 10th win in a row by leading Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez one-two at Ferrari’s home Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Dutch driver’s victory on a sunny afternoon at Monza’s “Temple of Speed” outside Milan was also Red Bull’s 15th in succession — another Formula One record that looks set to continue. Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for the Italian team, his first podium of the season cheered by the passionate fans, after starting on pole position and holding off Verstappen until the 15th of 51 laps. Verstappen stretched his lead in the standings over Perez to 145 points with eight rounds remaining. Red Bull lead Mercedes in the constructors’ championship by 310 points with Ferrari moving up to third. Charles Leclerc was fourth for Ferrari with George Russell fifth for Mercedes and team mate and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton sixth, with both Britons collecting five second penalties. Alex Albon took seventh for Williams ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas for Alfa Romeo denying New Zealand rookie Liam Lawson (11th) his first point for AlphaTauri. Verstappen had equalled now-retired German Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 record of nine wins in a row, also achieved with Red Bull, at his home Dutch Grand Prix last weekend and can expect to add further to the tally. He now has 12 wins from the 14 races this year, with Red Bull’s astonishing run of success dating from Abu Dhabi at the end of last season, and a career tally of 47.