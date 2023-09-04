Zeenat Aman recalls when scandalous headlines in tabloids caused her anxiety

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut a few months ago, often shares interesting anecdotes and throwback pictures with her followers.

In her latest post, Zeenat shared pictures of magazine covers, featuring her alongside ‘scandalous headlines’.

Zeenat explained that no one used to verify rumours back in those days and reading such things about herself caused her anxiety.

Sharing the pictures,

Zeenat wrote, “If the headlines were to be believed, in 1979 I had cursed myself, in 1982 I was being picked on, in 1984 I was out of sync, in 1985 I was marching towards self-destruction, and in 1998 I was shattered!”

She added, “There was a time that I subscribed to glossies and tabloids, but that passed very quickly. I could not relate at all to the person they presented me as.

The headlines would be adulatory one day and vicious the very next. There was little by way of fact checking, and no remorse for errors made.

When they got the story right – it was usually a colossal breach of privacy. When they got it wrong – those blatant lies would be taken as the gospel.

These “scandals” took their toll. It was its own form of public humiliation, and I remember the anxiety, outrage and grief that came with these.”