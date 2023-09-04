Usman Khan clears the air about his relationship with Zainab Shabbir

Usama Khan and Zainab Shabbir, two talented Pakistani actors, share an incredibly close bond that they often refer to as a strong friendship. Their chemistry both on and off-screen has grabbed a huge fan following. Most of Zainab and Usama fans love to ship them as a couple. The two have worked together in numerous dramas.

They even debuted together in a Hum Television’s soap serial. Few months ago, Zainab and Usama had been spotted together in Northern Pakistan along with their close media friends.

Usama Khan has recently appeared in an interview where he replied to the question about the fans’ desperation who continue to ship the duo together.

Talking with Momin Saqib in Had Kardi, Usama Khan said, “I Went to Kashmir with my parents, we were sitting in the car when a lady knocked the glass and asked me, ‘where is your wife Zainab ?. Two girls shouted from a bus, “Oh! here is Zainab’s fiance’, my father,then, asked me, ‘are you engaged?’. Once, my father’s friends even congratulated him and said, ‘mark my words your son has been engaged to Zainab, now give a dinner to me’. Well, I am not engaged to Zainab Shabbir, it’s just that the fans have assumed it themselves”