Holiday announced in Lahore on Sept 7

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has declared a public holiday in Lahore on September 7 (Thursday) to commemorate the annual Urs (death anniversary) of Data Ganj Bakhsh Syed Ali Hajwari (RA).

CM Naqvi stated during his visit to Data Darbar that the three-day Urs ceremony will begin on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The celebrations will last three days, from Tuesday to Thursday, and the chief minister added, “We are trying to make better arrangements for the event.”

“We also held a meeting with the commissioner about the langar khana so that everyone who attends the celebration can eat,” he said, adding that arrangements will be made for mehfil-e-samaa where the best qawwals will perform.

CM Naqvi reiterated that the best arrangements for the Chehlum, processions, and Urs will be made.

Concerning traffic, the chief minister stated that a plan is in place and that parking facilities will be provided once security has been cleared.

Preparations for the expansion of Data Darbar will begin soon, as will the premises of the mosques and shrines, he added.