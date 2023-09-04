Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at CIFTIS, top Pakistani Service enterprises participate

The Pakistan Pavilion was officially inaugurated on Saturday by the Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin ul Haque at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). According to China Economic Net (CEN), the pavilion showcases the diverse range of service-oriented enterprises from Pakistan, highlighting the country’s commitment to fostering international trade partnerships. Representatives from top Pakistani service-oriented enterprises participated in the event, including companies specializing in IT, telecommunications, logistics & traveling, and financial services.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that the Pakistan Pavilion at CIFTIS provides a platform for Pakistani businesses to showcase their capabilities and explore new avenues for trade and investment.

This initiative reflects Pakistan’s dedication to strengthening economic ties with China and other countries, and further positioning the country as a hub for service-oriented enterprises in the region.

“This exhibition will support Pakistan in increasing services exports, especially in IT, e-commerce, finance and logistics. It will also help promote regional connectivity with the presence of NLC and PIA in the exhibition. “This year, 75 countries and international organisations are participating in the CIFTIS with almost 1,868 exhibiting companies”, he added.

The top Pakistani Firms participating in CIFTIS, Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), NETSOL, ISBEI, National Bank of Pakistan, National Logistic Corporation (NLC), Fb Enterprises and others opened their booths to attract Chinese investors at CIFTIS, which takes place in Beijing from September 2 to 6. Exhibitions, forums, business promotion conferences, supportive activities and a global services trade summit will also be held.