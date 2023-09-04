Interfaith Harmony Conference promotes unity, tolerance among religions

Religious leaders and scholars from diverse religious backgrounds converged at the Interfaith Harmony Conference recently held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts in the federal capital.

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, served as a platform for prominent figures to advocate for unity, peace, and tolerance among different religious communities. Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, opened the conference with a powerful message of unity. He strongly condemned any distortion of faith and emphasized the need for all religions to come together. He shed light on the recent tragic incident in Jaranwala, expressing his belief that such incidents should never have occurred.

Minister Aneeq also pointed out that neighbouring India had witnessed even worse atrocities against various communities, highlighting that the lives lost among Christian brethren in India were not just Christians but “our brothers.” He extended his message of inclusivity by highlighting the divine nature of all scriptures, including the Torah, Psalms, Bible, and the Holy Quran, affirming that these are all divine revelations, with the Quran being the final one. Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who also serves as the President of the International Interfaith Harmony Council, shared valuable insights on the importance of religious cohesion. He emphasized that the teachings of Islam inherently advocate for peaceful coexistence among all communities. Ashrafi made it clear that the individuals allegedly involved in the Jaranwala incident were not representatives of any religion but rather of extremism and terrorism. Expressing deep regret over the Jaranwala incident, Ashrafi extended heartfelt apologies to the Christian community. He personally met with Christian leaders to seek forgiveness, reaffirming the commitment to mutual respect and understanding.

However, he also voiced concerns about Pakistan’s judicial system acknowledging that if the perpetrators of the Joseph Colony incident had been properly prosecuted, a shameful recurrence in Jaranwala could have been averted. He pointed out several instances of blasphemy and desecration cases awaiting resolution in trial courts, which had remained undecided for years.