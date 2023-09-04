RUDA backs availability of 330 acres of land for proposed mandis

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has issued statement to address and provide clarity regarding the upcoming Mandi project. The authority is actively working on road connectivity to ensure seamless access to the Mandis. Along with that the authority is committed to facilitating shopkeepers as per the principles of a modern Mandi and directives from the government. Moreover, RUDA is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art facilities in line with international best practices. This includes a nerve center, auction arena, research center, and more to enhance the fruit, fish, and related businesses. RUDA acknowledges that the request for these modern Mandis came from pamra and the agriculture department, and the authority is committed to fulfilling this request in the spirit of cooperation. Additionally, shifting the Mandis outside Lahore aims to reduce pollution and congestion caused by daily truck commutes. RUDA will conduct a comprehensive environmental impact assessment to ensure the success of this endeavor. Furthermore, RUDA remains committed to the welfare of the community and the successful execution of the Mandi project, which aims to benefit all stakeholders involved.