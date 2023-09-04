Naqvi for special package to provide facilities to cultivators

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi,a special package would be prepared to provide facilities to the cultivators of the province.CM Mohsin Naqvi sought comprehensive recommendations for the preparation of the special package. Chairman Planning & Development Board,Secretaries of Agriculture,Livestock,Irrigation,Finance and a team comprising officials of Punjab Bank would prepare recommendations for the package.CM Mohsin Naqvi also sought a durable plan for the establishment of a Model Agricultural Market in every division.Pesticides,agricultural equipments,fertilisers and seeds would be available in the Model Agricultural Market.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Shehr-e- Khamoshan being built at Sundar Road Raiwind today.CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed facilities being provided for burial in Shehr-e-Khamoshan. Mohsin Naqvi inspected various sections of Shehr-e-Khamoshan including waiting area, ablution place, funeral place and ambulance. Mohsin Naqvi stated that burial facilities in Shehr-e-Khamoshan have been provided in an organised manner adding that Shehr-e- Khamoshan would be built in other cities as well on the pattern of Sundar Road Raiwind. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that it is need of the time to establish latest graveyards with the increase in population adding that all requirements with regard to the latest graveyard have been fulfilled in Shehr-e-Khamoshan.It was informed during the briefing that a model graveyard comprising 127 kanals of land has been built at the Sundar Road Raiwind. A four wall, funeral place ablution place along with an ambulance has been provided in the model graveyard. A capacity of more than 12 thousand graves has been kept in the model graveyard.The burial fee in the model graveyards has been reduced from rupees 10 thousand to rupees 3500.The citizens can contact on(1190) to avail the service of ambulance in the model graveyard.Model graveyards are also being built at DG Khan,Faisalabad,Sheikhupura,Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal.Secretary Local government gave a briefing about Shehr-e-Khamoshan.Provincial Minister for Information & Local government Amir Mir,Chief Secretary,Secretary Local government,Secretary C&W,Commissioner Lahore division,Deputy Commissioner,DG Shehre Khamoshan Authority and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.