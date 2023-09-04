IG Punjab approves release of funds for police personnel, families

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar continues to take priority measures for the health welfare of police personnel and their families.

In the cases referred to from the Welfare Management Committee in this regard, the IG Punjab has approved the release of more than Rs 45 lakh funds for the treatment of police personnel and their families.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar approved the release of funds on the cases sent from different districts, including Lahore. Wireless operator Zahid Mahmood’s 4-year-old daughter with hearing impairment has been approved for a cochlear implant of Rs 18.30 lakh.

The widow of the deceased Sub-Inspector Ilyas Ali was given Rs 10 lakh for cancer treatment. Constable Umar Farooq, who lost his leg in a traffic accident, was given Rs 5 lakh for treatment. ASI Mohammad Khalid Javed has been sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of his daughter’s backbone.

Gazi Constable Kaleemullah was given Rs 2 lakh for surgical treatment.

The Welfare Management Committee under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara had recommended the release of funds on the above cases.

The Welfare Committee approved the above medical financial assistance after carefully examining the applications received from various districts and field formations. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Welfare Gazi Mohammad Salahuddin, AIG Ahsan Saifullah, and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal attended the meeting.

Under the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police is at the forefront in protecting the lives and property of the citizens as well as in the service of the people. In continuation of which, the Punjab Police Emergency Helpline has become a support for deserving citizens expressing financial difficulties on 15.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, along with DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, while talking about the police initiatives for service creation, said that the Punjab Police is engaged in every possible solution to the problems of deserving and poor citizens under community policing.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that on the basis of 15 calls received from different districts, including Lahore, from August 21 to September 2, the police have provided assistance to the affected families from their own resources and will continue to do so.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police would connect the people in distress with the status quo. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 120 families across the province, including Lahore, have been provided ration by the Punjab Police with their own resources.

16 families in Rawalpindi, 12 in Okara, 11 in Layyah, 10 in Lahore, 08 in DG Khan, 12 in Muzaffargarh, and Gujranwala were provided with essential items by the police from their own resources.DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir said that on the call of a citizen from Layyah, the DPO himself reached his house, provided a ration, and solved the problem.

In Begum Kot Lahore, the victim’s family was provided a ration from personal pocket by the outpost in charge.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir said that the civil society is requested to connect with the police to help the poor and deserving citizens.

Punjab Police will make its full contribution to this task of anti-crime as well as humanitarian service.