2,797,316 calls received at 15 helpline in August

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on the emergency helpline 15 in August on Sunday. As per details, the 15 Emergency Helpline received 27,97,316 calls, out of which 5,78,417 were considered irrelevant and 215,219 with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Center generated cases for further action. Over 47,410 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, and 8,154 for traffic management & city traffic police help.

The PSCA lost and found center also set its mark high contributing to the recovery of 78 motorbikes, one vehicle and five persons through it.

SP Hasan Javaid said the PSCA was determined to extending its services and cooperation with LEAs. “The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system has been installed to block irrelevant calls on 15. Citizens are requested to contact the 15 helpline in case of any emergency,” he added.

Kohat Police arrested thief in 48 hours with key operation: Jarma Police Kohat in a successful operation have arrested the accused who stole valuables from the house within 48 hours of the incident.

Batteries, laptops, electronic devices, UPS and other household items were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, Police said. The arrested accused had stolen valuables from the house of Police Constable Khurram Shahzad, a resident of Chakrakot currently residing in Mominabad, Police said.

The owner of the house along with his family went to Rawalpindi after locking the house, taking advantage of which the accused broke the locks and entered the house and committed theft.

After the incident, the search for the accused was started under the supervision of SP City Rokhan.

The Police team under the leadership of DSP Yousaf Jan and SHO Jarma Abid Wasim, after working day and night, tracked down the accused and arrested them.

Rafiq, the main suspect involved in the theft incident, and on his identification, Ajmin and Zaman, residents of Mominabad, were arrested during a raid.