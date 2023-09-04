Dengue prevention information uploaded on General Hospital website

The administration of General Hospital Lahore has uploaded all precautionary measures and necessary information in both English and Urdu languages on its website for the timely prevention of dengue and for the guidance of the public.

Ameeruddin Medical College/PGMI Principal Prof Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar has said that every diseases including dengue can be effectively treated by using internet and modern information technologies. Inspecting the dengue ward here at the hospital on Sunday, Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar said that today is the era of the fastest dissemination of information and the website of Lahore General Hospital, lgh.punjab.gov.pk, would provide all preventive measures and methods to the public to deal with the threat to human health. For the convenience of the public, all information has been uploaded simultaneously in both Urdu and English languages, he said.

NGOs, civil society representatives, public health associates and even media can perform the duty of guiding the general public by virtue of this website, the principal added. He said that it was the responsibility of citizens to take all possible precautions to prevent dengue and to be part of efforts to keep their families, relatives and friends safe from this disease. “This is possible only when every person keeps their home and surrounding environment clean and neat by actions. We should also inform others about the importance of cleanliness,” he maintained.

The principal said that the prevention of diseases is not possible without the cooperation of the people. “The full responsibility of the prevention of diseases cannot be placed on government departments alone.” He expressed hope that Pakistani doctors living in the country and abroad will also play their role in spreading the awareness campaign about dengue prevention measures among the masses through the website of the General Hospital and play their role in eradicating the disease.