Parvez Elahi’s ex-principal secretary in NAB’s custody over alleged corruption

Muhammad Khan Bhatti, a former principal secretary to former chief minister Parvez Elahi, was detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corruption in development projects.

According to sources within the accountability watchdog, Bhatti, Parvez, and other defendants in the case used his clout to have their confidant Mahr Azmat Hayat appointed as XEN of the Gujrat Division of the Punjab Highways Department.

Additionally, they elevated him to the Gujrat Circle position of superintending engineer (SE).

Additionally, according to the sources, the former chief minister of Punjab, the former principal secretary, and others ignored the regulations and approved 116 kilometres of road development schemes under supplementary grants with the hidden goal of receiving bribes and payments.

Additionally, through Hayat, Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, and Bhatti awarded contracts for road development work to their chosen contractors.

In order to obtain bribes or kickbacks from contractors, the accused allegedly gave payments to contractors without any work being done there.

“The amounts of bribes/kickbacks were collected by the former CM, Moonis and Bhatti through Hayat and Sohail Asghar Awan — the personal secretary of Moonis Elahi,” the sources claim.

With the court’s approval, the NAB team questioned Bhatti in the Central Jail in Lahore on Sunday and carried out the chairman of the accountability body’s arrest warrants.

On Monday (today), Bhatti will be brought before the accountability court in Lahore.